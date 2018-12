AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The Auburn Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of using counterfeit money to make a purchase.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 it happened on December 29th at a business in the 1000 block of West 7th Street.

The man was white, wearing a black stocking cap, dark grey jacket and glasses.

If you have any information on what happened, contact Auburn police at 260-920-3200.