Auburn Police release sketch of shooting suspect

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Auburn Police have released a sketch of the man they say was responsible for breaking into an apartment and shooting a teenage girl over the past weekend.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:50 am on Saturday March 20, 2021 when a white male, entered an apartment and subsequently shot a 16-year-old female. The victim survived the incident.

With the assistance of the Indiana State Police a sketch of the suspect has been developed. The suspect is described as a white, male, over 6 feet tall, 200 plus pounds. Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any other information about the crime is urged to call the Auburn Police Department, Detective Quick at 260-920-3200 extension 1905.

A Crime Stoppers reward for information resulting in arrest and conviction is being offered.