Auburn man sentenced to five years for possessing heroin, selling firearm to felon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Auburn man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Selling a Firearm to a Felon.

David Wirges, 39, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and a forfeiture of $1,546 in U.S. currency.

According to court documents, officers made controlled buys of heroin from Wirges at his Auburn home back in March 2018. The buys were made at a time when Wirges was out on bond for drug charges pending against him in DeKalb County.

During the federal investigation, Wirges also sold a .380 caliber firearm to a “confidential informant” even though he was told the informant was a “convicted felon.”