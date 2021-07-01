Auburn man faces charges after attempted kidnapping

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is in custody after trying to kidnap a woman in Auburn.

A call was made to 911 on Tuesday morning by the staff of the YMCA Early Learning Center in Auburn in reference to an attempted kidnapping.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, detectives found out that 39-year-old Matthew Burritt was informed that he couldn’t go into the YMCA Early Learning Center. Burritt later made it inside by climbing in through a small window.

A woman in the facility said he tried to kidnap her, but she was able to escape him.

Investigators say Burritt and the woman have no connection.

Burritt was later arrested and then escaped. He was then tased by officers so they could handcuff him.

He was taken to an area hospital to be examined and then was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he is facing kidnapping, burglary, battery, and escape charges.