Auburn man charged with attempted murder of an Auburn Deputy and Officer

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — An Auburn man is charged with the attempted murder of two Auburn police personnel.

A little before eleven Thursday night, Auburn Police Department responded to the area of CR 427 for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. An Auburn Police Officer and DeKalb County Sheriff Department Deputy located the vehicle that was exceeding the speed limit.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a Toyota truck driven by Cory D. Carico. He failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Carico fired multiple gunshots from an AR-15-style rifle in direction of the officer and deputy.

Carico drove across State Road 8 into a field before the truck became stuck in the mud. He then exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots in the direction of additional responding officers.

After an approximate four-hour standoff, members of the responding SWAT teams deployed tear gas, allowing them to extract Carico from the vehicle without further incident. Law Enforcement did not fire any gunshots during the incident and no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Carico was transported to a local hospital before being transported to the DeKalb County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, habitual traffic violator, habitual offender enhancement, and operating while intoxicated (pending).