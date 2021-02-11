Auburn man arrested for child molestation

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn man is facing charges for having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

Clint Daniel Hess, 30, is facing felony charges of child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor. He is held in the DeKalb County Jail, where he will remain until a court hearing.

Hess is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl. Indiana State Police detectives were alerted to investigate a complaint of sexual misconduct with a minor in October of 2020.

Officials completed a five month investigation last week before arresting Hess at his Auburn home on Wednesday afternoon.