Auburn man accused of pointing gun at officers

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn man has been charged after he was accused of pointing a gun at officers early Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Old Brick Road at 2:42 a.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident. When police arrived, they knocked on the door of the home several times until a man opened the door with a loaded handgun and pointed it at the officers.

Police say Jason Sebert then ran back into the home. He eventually surrendered without incident via a telephone call.

Officers found a woman inside the home who was taken to a nearby hospital before she was treated and released.

Sebert was arrested and is charged with felony domestic battery causing serious bodily injury and felony pointing a loaded firearm. He is held without bond.