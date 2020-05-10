Attorneys retained in lawsuit against Sheriff Gladieux

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Sheriff Dave Gladieux is being sued by the parents of a 15 year old volunteer that he reportedly shoved and caused to fall at last year’s Three Rivers Festival.

The Journal Gazette reports that Gladieux is being sued by Brad and Erin Bullerman both in his capacity as Sheriff of Allen County, and individually. The Bullermans allege that Gladieux “smelled of alcohol” when he pushed their son to the ground, injuring him, after the teen had asked to see a VIP pass when Gladieux attempted to enter a restroom area.

The lawsuit is seeking $300,000 in damages for medical costs, emotional distress and other undisclosed damages. The County’s Attorney William Fishering of Beers, Mallers, Backs & Salin, Fort Wayne, said the county attorney’s office has a conflict of interest in the case, in which Gladieux is sued both in his official capacity as sheriff and individually.

The commissioners unanimously approved hiring Carson LLP of Fort Wayne to represent Gladieux as an individual and Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham LLP, Goshen, to represent the sheriff in his official capacity.

The fee for partners’ work is $200 an hour, the same as for the retained county attorneys, said Chris Cloud, commissioners’ chief of staff.

Calvert Miller of Carson and Nathaniel Jordan and Michael DeBoni of Yoder Ainlay are named as handling the case.