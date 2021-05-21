Attorney General Todd Rokita seeks delay in lawsuit against legislature

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):Attorney General Todd Rokita wants a six month delay in a citizen lawsuit over whether a recent law passed by the legislature that allows the General Assembly to call itself back for a special session is constitutional or not.

Governor Holcomb is suing over the same law after his veto of it was overriden by the General Assembly. Rokita says the lawsuits are in violation of the State Constitution because lawmakers can’t be sued while in session.

According to the Journal-Gazette, Lawmakers extended this session until mid-November due to census data being delayed. –