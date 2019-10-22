Attorney General Hill joins multi-state investigation into Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced that Indiana has joined a multi-state investigation into Facebook over possible antitrust violations.

AG Curtis Hill says “Just like individual citizens, corporations must be held accountable for following the law and just like individual citizens, corporations also enjoy the presumption of innocence until facts prove otherwise. In this case, we must follow the facts to determine whether Facebook has engaged in anti-competitive behavior in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.”

The attorney general adds that anticompetitive behavior may hurt consumers by leaving them with fewer choices and higher prices. Social media companies may be able to charge higher prices for advertising if it successfully prevents competitors from being successful in the marketplace.

Hill adds “to protect consumers and the free market, we must promote conditions under which all entities may compete on a level playing field in accordance with the rule of law.”

The investigation will also look into whether Facebook has compromised consumers’ personal data and privacy.