Attorney General Curtis Hill will keep his office despite law license suspension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will remain in office depsite a 30 day suspension of his law license.

Governor Eric Holcomb had filed an emergency order to intervene and asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether or not the suspension triggered a vacancy in the office which would have required Holcomb to name a successor.

The Indiana Supreme Court struck down Holcomb’s motion and said that nothing was litigated as far as this being a vacancy in office. The ruling allows Hill to retain the Attorney General’s Office despite calls from Holcomb and others within the Republican Party to resign.