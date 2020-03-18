Attorney General Curtis Hill urges Hoosiers to report price gouging

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is asking any resident who believes that they have been subjected to unfair pricing for consumer goods, to file a report with his office.

While specific price-gouging authority in Indiana law refers to fuel prices during a state of emergency, the Office of the Attorney General has authority to enforce the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, which permits appropriate enforcement of any unfair, abusive, deceptive or unconscionable conduct.

In an executive order issued Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers who believe they’ve been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods should contact the Attorney General’s Office.

In accordance with the executive order and the authority of the Office within Indiana law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is accepting complaints related to excessive prices for all consumer goods.

To submit a price-gouging complaint, the Office is encouraging Hoosiers to utilize the online consumer complaint form, which can be found at www.indianaconsumer.com, click on “File a Complaint”. If you have questions about the types of complaints handled by the Consumer Protection Division, you may call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.