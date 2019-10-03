Attorney General Curtis Hill updates fetal remains investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s press conference on Thursday marked the first time we have heard from him since it was requested his office investigate the gruesome discovery of more than 2,000 fetal remains at a home in Illinois.

Hill took his time to thank the various law enforcement agencies that have worked with him on the case, especially those in Illinois that helped ensure the remains were transported safely and properly back to Indiana. Right now the fetal remains discovered in the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer are being stored in St. Joseph County, but that is not to say anything about where the remains originated from.

“We brought the remains here to St. Joe County because the coroner had the facilities to keep them store. That is not to suggest that all of the abortions that pertain to these remains occurred here in St. Joe county,” said Hill.

Hill also said that the full investigation will take time.

“Will it produce the answers that everybody wants? Probably Not. Will it produce the closure that everybody needs? Probably not, but it will produce a transparent process moving forward on what we can do to correct a bad situation and provide as much human dignity as we can under the circumstances.” said Hill.

As far as new updates he did note that the remains have paper records that are coming with them. What those records indicate, as far as personal information or otherwise, is still unknown.

When asked about women’s health and a statement made by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg he indicated that this investigation is not about politics.

“These findings are what they are. We are here today because we are addressing the fact that human remains where found abandoned in the state of Illinois that belonged in Indiana; that should have been properly disposed of in Indiana almost twenty years ago. We’re here because of that destructive force, we’re here to make sure that in compliance with Indiana law these fetal remains are given the decency of a burial they deserve…that’s it, ” said Hill.

His office has also set up a hotline for anyone that believes they may be personally affected by the remains. That number is 317-234-6663.

All of the fetuses discovered were aborted between the years 2000 and 2002. Its unclear what information his office would be able to give anyone that calls the hotline for assistance.