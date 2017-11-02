Attempted shooting leads to three-hour standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A three-hour standoff between Fort Wayne Police and a 20-year-old man ended after police used tear gas early this morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Hobson Road, just south of East State Blvd, at about 11:40 Wednesday night after several reports of gunshots.

Police were told by a woman they found outside the apartment that Darrion Bright had fired at her, then barricaded himself inside her apartment. She wasn’t hurt.

After trying to talk him out of the apartment from 12:30am to just before 3:30am, police tossed a flash grenade and some tear gas into the apartment, leading him to surrender.

Bright has been charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness, and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.