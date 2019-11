Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): The suspect in an attempted murder over the summer has been arrested and is now in police custody.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, 21 year old Carlos Avila is jailed on charges of attempted murder, burglary, aggravated battery and dealing marijuana in connection with a July 4 shooting at the Baldwin Park Apartments in the 19-hundred block of Hobson road which left one victim in serious condition.