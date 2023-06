FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne says that AT&T users are experiencing problems with outgoing calls.

The disruption in service began today just after 12:30 p.m. Areas listed that may be experiencing issues include Aboite, Fort Wayne, Harlan, Huntington, New Haven, Perry, Pierceton, Pleasant, Roanoke, St. Joseph, and surrounding areas.

AT&T is currently working to resolve the issue.