ATM technician robbed at gunpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man who robbed an ATM while a technician was doing routine maintenance Saturday night.

Police were called to a Chase Bank ATM at 9:35 p.m. at 340 East Petit Avenue, just behind a Kroger gas station.

A technician was working on the ATM when a man armed with a handgun approached and demanded money.

The robber is described as black, about 5’9″ to 6’1″ tall, thin, and was wearing all dark clothing with a black mask covering his face.

Police say the robber fled on foot northbound through Southgate Plaza with an unknown amount of money.

No customers were using the ATM at the time of the robbery and the technician was not hurt.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or the local FBI office 260-426-5331.

The robbery is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the FBI.