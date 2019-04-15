Athletic trainer accused of relationship with teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne athletic trainer is accused of seducing a boy in multiple counties.

The Journal Gazette reports Cayla Morgan Pusey, 26, is charged with two counts of child seduction, one count as a child care worker in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct with a child and the other count as a child care worker engaging in fondling or touching with a child 16-17 years old.

Court documents reveal Pusey had contact with the minor starting in April 2017 in Grant County when the student had a sports injury. Pusey worked as a trainer at the boy’s school and at Optimum Performance Sports.

Fort Wayne Police say Pusey and the victim texted each other, including about sex acts, with Pusey telling the victim he “should not grow up.”

The teen told police that they sent nude photos to each other and that he spent the night at her place five to 10 times. Officers say sexual contact happened between May 1 and May 12, 2018.

Court documents go on to say that the boy’s mother discovered the relationship between the victim and Pusey was sexual and that the victim had left a sweatshirt at Pusey’s apartment.

That sweatshirt was found by police during a search on September 26. Officers also found a phone recently activated with no photos, texts or videos related to the case. But the victim was interviewed by police on Oct. 8, saying he knew she received nude photos from him, since she commented on them.

Pusey turned herself in to police on Friday. She was released after posting a $12,500 bond. She has a court hearing on Tuesday.