Ashley man leads police on multi-state pursuit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Ashley man is under arrest after leading several police agencies on a multi-state pursuit.

Sunday, a Quincy Michigan Police Officer attempted to stop a van for disregarding a stop sign. The vehicle failed to stop and crossed into Steuben County.

Officers with Branch County, Michigan and Steuben County were pursuing the vehicle south bound on SR 327 when the vehicle entered DeKalb County. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Auburn, Garrett, Waterloo, and the Indiana State Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

DeKalb County Sheriffs were able to deploy stop sticks twice, deflating the vehicles front tires. The vehicle came to a stop on CR 23 near Squire Pallets where the driver was unable to continue due to damage to the vehicle.

The driver, Craig Delong and his juvenile passenger were taken into custody. The juvenile was later released to a guardian.

Delong is being charged with driving while a Habitual Traffic Violator with a life time suspension, Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle, Criminal recklessness with a vehicle, and reckless driving.

No injuries were reported.