Ashley man killed after being hit by car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Ashley man is dead after being hit by a car last night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 600 block of County Road 23 at about 9:15pm Tuesday.

A car driven by a 17-year-old Waterloo boy was northbound when it hit the 48-year-old man, identified as Jamie Miller, who had been walking in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that area of the road doesn’t have any street lights, and Miller wasn’t wearing any reflective clothing.

The teen was not injured, and no charges were immediately announced.