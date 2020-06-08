Artists transform damaged windows into works of art

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some local artists are doing their part to create something good out of something bad.

A number of windows were broken in downtown Fort Wayne during riots that broke out the night of May 29th, and have since been boarded up. Some office buildings even boarded up their windows as a precaution.

In response, 100 local artists partnered with the Downtown Improvement District and Art This Way over the weekend to paint those boards with messages of encouragement, including one piece that has the word “peace” in dozens of different languages.

You can see a few below: