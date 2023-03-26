Arrest made in Sunday Van Wert fire

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A man was arrested in connection to a fire that occurred in the Village of Glenmore in Van Wert County Ohio Sunday.

It started when a report came into the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office that someone was seen lighting a fire at a residence around 12:30 AM Sunday morning. Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and initiate a traffic stop.

Officers obtained information from the residence where the fire occurred and at the traffic stop, which led to the arrest of 31-year-old Scott P. Keber of Ohio City. Keber was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he will be facing a charge of Aggravated Arson, a first-degree felony.

Van Wert County Sheriff Riggenbach said Keber’s arrest is related only to the fire that occurred Sunday morning.

The investigation by the State Fire Marshal related to several other fires in Van Wert County continues.

Anyone who has seen any suspicious activity in Van Wert County or has any information that could help in the investigation of the other fires is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or 419-238-3866.

Information can also be submitted at the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Officer website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Tips can also be submitted to Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous.