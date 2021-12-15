Arrest made in Steuben County murder investigation

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 30-year-old man has been arrested for the July murder of another man.

Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson says 30-year-old Steven Restemayer was charged yesterday with the murder of 36-year-old Daniel Sheets. Sheets’ body was found in the basement of a burned out home in rural Steuben County in July; Restemayer was found hiding in a nearby camper, but was arrested on an unrelated warrant at the time.

After nearly five months of investigation, Restemayer was charged with Sheets’ murder, while still sitting in the Steuben County Jail on that unrelated charge. He’s being held without bond.