Arrest made in Defiance County death

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A domestic battery situation turned deadly Sunday in Defiance County.

According to a press release from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Behnfeldt Rd. at about 4:15pm on a report of a domestic assault. Once they got there, they found a dead man at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Williams County Sheriff’s Office joined the case and Dustin Vogelsong was soon arrested, with charges pending.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is also investigating the case. The victim’s name has not yet been released.