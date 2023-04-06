Arrest made in August 2022 shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest regarding a shooting investigation from August 2022 in the 1600 block of Reed Road.

Police were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. August 15 and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and reported as being in life threatening condition.

On Thursday, the FWPD homicide unit took 21-year-old Autumn Hayden into custody. She faces charges of aiding burglary, aiding robbery, and aiding aggravated battery.