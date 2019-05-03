Arrest made in August 2016 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place in August of 2016.

Homicide detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 19-year-old Devyn Yancey for the murder of Brian Quintana.

In the late hours of August 14, 2016, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of River Run Trail. After arrival, detectives discovered Brian Quintana laying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

It was determined through the investigation that Yancey shot Quintana during a robbery involving drugs.

Yancey was arrested and booked today on charges of murder, felony murder and robbery. He is currently being held at the Allen County Lockup.