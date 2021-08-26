Arrest made in 2016 Mercer County murder case

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): An arrest has been made over the death of a Columbus, Ohio man whose skeletal remains were found near a park in Mercer County back in January 2016.

Sheriff Jeff Grey announced during a press conference this morning that 30-year-old Sarah Buzzard of Marion, Indiana has been charged with four counts of tampering with evidence, one count of grand theft auto, and two counts of abuse of a corpse, with more charges possible, in the death of 22-year-old Ryan Zimmerman. Grey says she admitted to strangling him, then dismembering his body.

Zimmerman’s remains – missing his skull and arms – were found near Grand Lake St. Marys State Park. Mercer County police worked alongside multiple forensic and police agencies to track down what happened; a second suspect in the case – Buzzard’s wife, Naria Jenna Whitaker, reportedly killed herself when confronted by police.

Watch the press briefing below.