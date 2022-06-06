Armed robbery suspect arrested Monday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne responded to an armed robbery occurred at the Walgreens at 2410 N. Coliseum Blvd. Monday morning.

Police say that at 8:20 a.m. a black male subject, identified as Daryl Sawyer, 51, was wearing a surgical mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black ballcap, and blue shorts and entered the business at pointed a gun at the female clerk. The subject then took cash from the register and left on foot towards Mike’s Car Wash.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect behind the Taco Bell at 2020 N. Coliseum Blvd. He was taken into custody without incident. Cash and a loaded firearm were also recovered at that location.