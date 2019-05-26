Armed robbery leads to officer-involved shooting

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A suspect was shot by an officer following an armed robbery Saturday.

Just before midnight, the Huntington Police Department was dispatched to the Save On Liquor on Parkmoor Drive in reference to an armed robbery.

Police searched the area, and encountered a suspect who immediately began to run. An officer chased the suspect, then shot them in order to stop them from getting away.

The suspect was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The armed robbery, and the officer-involved shooting, are both being investigated.

The officer who fired the weapon was placed on administrative leave for the time being.