Armed men storm Muncie Halloween party, steal dog

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for three men who stormed into a Halloween party, shot attendees with pepper spray pellets and stole the host’s dog.

Fox 59 in Indianapolis reports that it happened at a party in Muncie last weekend when just before midnight, three men wearing all-black clothing and gas masks came in and started shooting.

Partygoers were blinded, hit, and kicked.

Homeowner Melvin Williamson told police during the attack he heard one of the men shout to “get the dog,” and now his 5-year-old Pitbull mix named Xenia is gone. He’s had her since she was a puppy.

If you know anything about what happened, call Muncie police. Officers don’t think the attack was random.