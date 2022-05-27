Argument leads to Fort Wayne man being struck with ax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an incident that ended with a man being attacked with an ax Friday afternoon.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say it started as an argument between two men in the 3200 block of Lima Road around 2 p.m. After being struck with the ax, the victim ran across the street to the Latch String Bar & and Grill to ask for someone to call 911.

He was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Detectives say they know the identity of the man with the ax, but no arrests have been made.