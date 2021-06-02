Area ZIP code passes “herd immunity” vaccination benchmark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Residents in one local ZIP code have reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

More than 77% of people 12 and older living in southwest Allen County’s 46814 ZIP code are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Indiana Department of Health. That’s the highest rate in northeast Indiana and one of the highest margins in the state.

The Journal Gazette reports that ZIP code 46845, just west of Leo-Cedarville, is reporting a 67.3% fully-vaccinated rate. Grabill has the lowest vaccination rate at 21.5%.

Health officials have said a community reaches “herd immunity” status once it passes 70% of fully vaccinated residents.