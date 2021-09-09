Area veteran to join fallen Marine’s escort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne veteran will be among those participating in an escort for an Indiana Marine who lost his life to a bombing in Afghanistan last month.

Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was among 13 servicemembers killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport as U.S. forces were in the midst of pulling out of Afghanistan.

Mike Marcum has served in the Navy and Air National Guard, and tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he’ll be among the Patriot Guard Riders escorting Sanchez to his final resting place Sunday:

“A lot of us as veterans we’re always looking for a way to give back if you will and this is a way to give back to the family to let them know that we are thinking of them in their time of loss.”

