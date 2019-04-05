Area VA projects among 2020 fiscal year budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northern Indiana’s VA Health Care System could be getting a boost in project funding.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs’ proposed 2020 fiscal year budget includes over $12-million for planned construction projects, including $3.5-million for expanding the VA cemetery in Marion.

The Journal Gazette reports other projects include putting $826,000 toward the construction of an oncology clinic in Fort Wayne.

A remodel of the second floor of Fort Wayne’s VA hospital is fairly low on the agency’s priority list and is unlikely to get funding in 2020.