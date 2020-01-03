Area towns, restaurants highlighted by Visit Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Visit Indiana has launched its first two “20 IN 20” lists.

The organization will release 20 lists touting different experiences in and around the Hoosier State.

Auburn, Angola, and Goshen all made the “must-see small towns” list, which features towns with 25,000 people or less.

The second list focuses on “destination dining” and mentions the farm-to-fork Tolon restaurant in Fort Wayne, as well as the South Side Soda Shop in Goshen and Nick’s Kitchen in Huntington.

The next list comes out on January 15th; find them at VisitIndiana.com.