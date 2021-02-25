Area teacher charged with domestic battery

WABASH CO., Ind. (Network Indiana): A teacher at Northfield Jr./Sr. High School was arrested by Wabash County police on Monday after police say he forcefully shoved his youngest daughter.

Kevin Kling, 41, of North Manchester is accused of intentionally touching a family member in a rude, insolent, or angry manner in the presence of two children under 16 years old.

Court records say the daughter was doing dishes after school when Kling “grabbed her by her shoulders and pushed her into the counter”, causing her head to whip back and hit the kitchen cabinets.

Kling’s other children saw what happened, and said he had been “drinking heavily.” One of them said Kling was drunk when he picked them up from school.

Kling has been charged with Domestic Battery on a Person Less than 14 Years Old. He is in the Wabash County Jail on bond.

Kling is currently still listed on the Northfield Jr./Sr. High School website as a teacher. The school has yet to discuss his employment status.