Area students receive full-tuition scholarships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five area students are getting a free ride to college.

Sidney Armstrong of New Haven High School, Jefferson Hughes of Carroll High School, Julia Jorgensen of Snider High School, Alexander Summers of East Allen University, and Mario Vilegas-Gonzalez of Bishop Dwenger High School were all awarded the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the award is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to an Indiana college of the student’s choice.

Winners are chosen based on financial need, academic performance, community involvement, and their ability to demonstrate “successfully overcoming an obstacle.”