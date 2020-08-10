Area schools return to classes this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s back-to-school time in a very different world from the last school year.

Southwest Allen County Schools will start the school year on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Phil Downs tells WOWO News they’re taking student safety seriously in the wake of COVID-19:

“We think we’re in good shape,” Downs says. “We’re looking forward to having kids back in the building. Right now 20% of our students have elected to do their learning online, so 80% of our kids will be coming back, and we’re going to able to better spread them out in the buildings.”

East Allen County Schools resumed classes today; Northwest Allen County Schools resumes classes on Wednesday, and students of Fort Wayne Community Schools return Thursday.