Area schools receive safety grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Several area schools are among those getting a share in $19-million of matching state grant funds for school safety investments.

The Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved the allocations this week, fully funding all eligible, top-priority projects identified by 392 Indiana schools. Recipients include Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, getting just over $20,000, and Southwest Allen County Schools, receiving $50,000.

The money is being distributed as follows:

· $13,440.1127.88 for School Resource Officers/law enforcement officers

· $4,926,399.15 for equipment

· $642,369.22 for student and parent support services programs

· $43,678.47 for active event warning services

· $6,233.33 for training

As of July 1, 2021, schools were required to have a completed threat assessment and a memorandum of understanding in place with a community mental health center (or employ a certified, licensed mental health professional) to be eligible for funding.

Find the full list of recipients here.