Area school districts to receive second round of COVID-19 relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of area school districts now know how much additional federal stimulus dollars to expect.

Between public and private schools, Indiana is looking at more than $881-million from the second round of COVID-19 relief through the CARES Act 2.0, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

Locally, Fort Wayne Community Schools is expected to receive more than $42.3-million, with East Allen County Schools getting the second-highest allocation at over $9.6-million.

State Education Secretary Dr. Katie Jenner says the funding gives Indiana the opportunity to focus on addressing educational needs exacerbated by the pandemic.

Find the full list of recipients below:

Public Schools

Nonpublic/”Private” Schools