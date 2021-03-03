Area school districts ask for ILEARN reprieve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Every school district in Allen County is joining a bigger effort to ask state leaders to call off standardized testing this spring.

According to the Journal Gazette, they’re among 39 school districts whose superintendents are calling for the state to skip this year’s ILEARN testing, citing the ongoing pandemic.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel says about 31% of his students are using e-learning, which makes the idea of administering the ILEARN test difficult.

The joint letter to Governor Eric Holcomb and Education Secretary Katie Jenner also says the test would “pull students away from critical instruction and skill development.”