Area remains in moderate drought, despite recent rainfall

NORTHERN INDIANA (WOWO): Despite some much-needed rainfall this week, the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows many Indiana counties are still in moderate drought conditions.

Locally, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, and Noble Counties are all in a moderate drought, while northwest Allen County and most of Whitley County are listed as “abnormally dry.”

Nearly all of the state has received much-needed rain over the last two weeks, which has eased some of the drought conditions. Practically all of southern Indiana is now drought-free.

As of 6am today, Fort Wayne had received nearly a quarter-inch of rain in the prior 24 hours.