Area Pools and Splash Pads Set To Open For Summer Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With even warmer weather in the not too distant future, area public pools are set to open their gates for the summer. Multiple Fort Wayne-area pools and splash pads have announced their opening dates for the summer season which include the famous Jury Pool in New Haven, which is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 3rd. Regular pool hours will be from 12:30 P.M. to 7 P.M., Tuesday through Sunday, with the pool will be closed Mondays.

Within the City of Fort Wayne, splash pads are set to open up on Saturday, May 27th and will turn on at 9 A.M. and run until 9 P.M. through Labor Day. There are nine splash pads across the city which include: Memorial, McCormick, Waynedale, Shoaff, Buckner, Robert E. Meyers, Taylor’s Dream, Franklin Park, and Promenade Park.

The Northside and McMillen pools will be open on June 3rd, but official hours have yet to be released. Meanwhile, Memorial Pool has not yet announced an opening day.

McMillen Pool Prices

Children Under Age 2: FREE

Ages 2-17: $3

Ages 17+: $3.50

Northside Pool Prices

Children Under Age 2: FREE

Ages 2-17: $4.50 in the afternoon, $2.75 in the evening

Ages 17+: $5.50 in the afternoon, $3.25 in the evening