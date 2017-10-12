Area police agencies up for K9 grant

INDIANA (WOWO): Several area police agencies are hoping you’ll help them win an online contest for some grant money for their K9 program.

Aftermath, a company that specializes in trauma cleaning and biohazard removal, is offering a total of $15,000 in grants to five police departments and their existing or prospective K9 programs for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training.

Area police departments in the running include the Warsaw Police Department and the Sheriff’s Departments in DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, and Wells Counties.

