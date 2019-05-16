Area poised for possible severe weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northeast Indiana could get some severe weather tonight.

The National Weather Service says the entire WOWO listening area is under at least a “slight” risk of severe weather as thunderstorms pass through this evening into the overnight hours.

ABC 21 Meteorologist Nick Marusiak tells WOWO News what to expect:

“There’s the potential for some small hail, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and in some areas there’s the potential for some flash flooding.”

The worst of it should hit our area between 8pm and midnight.