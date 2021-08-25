Area pastor accused of molesting several girls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An area pastor has been charged with multiple counts of child molesting.

67-year-old Steven Ardhuerumly of LaOtto is charged with molesting three children, each under the age of 14, between 2006 and 2021. According to the Journal Gazette, court documents filed by the Indiana State Police say one of the girls told police she woke up to him molesting her and telling her it was “their little secret.”

The court filings also say he admitted it to another person who confronted him over the allegations but denied it to police. The case identifies him as a pastor but does not name his church.

He was arrested and released on a $200,000 bond last week.