Area medical device companies open joint HQ

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): A pair of companies in the orthopedic medical device industry has opened their new headquarters in Columbia City. When it was first announced in late 2019, Mach Medical, along with sister company SITES Medical, said the $14 million project would create up to 132 jobs by the end of 2025.

Mach Medical is an orthopedic medical device supply chain company and SITES Medical develops orthopedic medical device technology. The companies say the new, 36,000-square-foot facility will help orthopedic OEMs reduce their inventory by up to 83% and cost of goods by up to 48%.

“We are thrilled to be operating in our new facility”, Steve Rozow, co-founder and general manager of Mach Medical, said in a news release. “A custom-designed building with an open floor plan gives us the flexibility to configure equipment and working groups as needed over time.”

The new headquarters is located in the Park 30 Business Center in Columbia City.

Greg Stalcup, founder and chief executive officer of SITES Medical and co-founder of Mach Medical, says the facility gives the companies room to grow. If needed, the companies have the ability to nearly double the square footage at the site.