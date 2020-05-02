Area meat processing plant workers contract COVID-19

ORLAND, Ind. (WOWO): A number of employees at a meat processing plant in Steuben County have been confirmed to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the Journal Gazette, six workers at Miller Poultry in Orland, as well as a USDA employee who had been at the facility, have all tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The company says all employees will be tested at the company’s expense, extra sanitation measures have been put into place, and the plant is also utilizing temperature checks and personal protective equipment.

Miller Poultry is also offering employees paid leave due to the virus.