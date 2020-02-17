Area mayors, commissioners meet with state lawmakers

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Northeast Indiana officials met with state legislative leaders Monday.

Members of the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana met with Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray and House Speaker-Elect Todd Huston to promote what they’ve identified as four priorities: the expansion of home rule and local control, initiatives that help boost public health and safety funding, increased transportation and bridge funding, and quality-of-life upgrades.

“Advancing the Caucus’ bold agenda at the Statehouse is essential to the growth and success of Northeast Indiana. Mayors and Commissioners in Northeast Indiana are working together with a unified voice to advance the development of policies at the state level. By connecting with state legislative leaders, we can advocate for our collective priorities to support our existing businesses while also attracting new business and talent to our communities,” said Caucus President and Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.

The Caucus prioritized the following four policies:

Home Rule and Local Control – The Caucus supports the expansion of home rule and local decision authority in the following areas:

Tax Increment Financing

Business Personal Property Tax

Regional Development Authorities

911 Fees

Food and Beverage Tax

Innkeepers Tax

Community Mental Health Center Designation

Public Health and Safety Funding – The Caucus supports initiatives that contribute to the safety, health and welfare of residents.

Public safety and criminal initiatives: Support the repeal of mandating level 6 felony offenders to stay in local communities if they are sentenced to jail Support increased funding for criminal justice Equitable level 6 felon reimbursement rate for counties Reimbursement for both felony and misdemeanor defense Support the increase in biennium budget for Recovery Works

Initiatives to reduce substance use disorder: Support the increase in approved opioid treatment locations in the state

Mental health initiatives: Support allowing counties to designate their own community mental health centers to those that provide services Support authorizing legislation and funding for the development of regional mental health facilities



Transportation and Bridge Funding – The Caucus supports the following initiatives to increase transportation and bridge funding. Initiatives include:

Begin and complete an environmental impact study of U.S. 30

Restore gasoline tax distribution to the method utilized prior to the 2017 gas tax increases

Increase thresholds for the Community Crossings program

Relax application restrictions for Community Crossings program

Increase the maximum threshold on the Wheel Tax and Surtax

Quality of Place – The Caucus supports: