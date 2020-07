FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man faces multiple sexual abuse charges involving a child.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, 37-year-old Jesus Chacon-Herrera is being charged with eight counts of child molesting, four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and a count of child seduction.

The charges stem from a report of alleged abuse of a child that began in 2010 when the child was seven years old.

Herrera’s initial court hearing is on Monday, July 20.